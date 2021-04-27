Citing ‘stunning progress’ on coronavirus, Biden celebrates easing of mask rules

Article content

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated people can safely engage in outdoor activities like walking and hiking without wearing masks but should continue to use face-coverings in public spaces where they are required, U.S. health regulators and President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, while urging those who have not to get the shot.

The updated health advice comes as more than half of all adults in the United States have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Biden said the new advice was a result of steps the country had taken to fight the coronavirus.

“We’ve made stunning progress because of all of you,” Biden said, adding that COVID-19 cases are “down dramatically.” Deaths among senior citizens have dropped by 80% as vaccinations have increased, he said.

“If you’re vaccinated, you can do more things, more safely, both outdoors as well as indoors,” Biden said, while adding that masks should still be worn in big crowds and at stadium events.

Wearing face masks has been considered by experts one of the most effective ways of controlling virus transmission. With most COVID-19 transmission occurring indoors, and vaccinations on the rise, the use of masks outdoors has been under public debate for weeks in the United States as Americans look to enjoy the benefits of being fully vaccinated.