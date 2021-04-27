Chubb Earnings inline, Revenue Beats In Q1 By Investing.com



Chubb Earnings inline, Revenue Beats In Q1



Investing.com – Chubb (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that matched analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Chubb announced earnings per share of $2.52 on revenue of $8.22B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.52 on revenue of $8B.

Chubb shares are up 8% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.88% from its 52 week high of $177.00 set on March 18. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.47% from the start of the year.

Chubb follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Chubb’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $30.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on April 15 with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.39 on revenue of $69.07B.

