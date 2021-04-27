Chris D’Elia’s Accuser Voluntarily Drops Lawsuit Against Him

Instagram

A woman identified as Jane Doe withdraws the lawsuit more than a month after she sued the stand-up comedian for violating federal child pornography and child sexual exploitation laws.

AceShowbiz –

Chris D’Elia‘s accuser has exited a legal battle against him. More than a month after a woman identified as Jane Doe sued the “Whitney” alum for violating federal child pornography and child sexual exploitation laws, she was said to have voluntarily dropped the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff, Jane Doe, and her counsel hereby give notice that the above-entitled action is voluntarily dismissed, without prejudice, against the Defendant,” so read court documents obtained by Radar. Since she withdrew the claims “without prejudice,” it means she could refile them at a later date.

Jane submitted the legal papers in early March. In the suit, she claimed to have reached out to the stand-up comedian back in 2014 via Instagram before eventually moving their conversation to Snapchat. At that time, she was 17 years old while the comedian was 34.

Jane alleged that Chris solicited more than 100 sexually explicit photos and videos of herself. She also claimed he asked for additional clips of her having sex with other boys her age. She admitted to having been a virgin before having sex with him in a hotel room.

After filing the lawsuit, Jane said in a statement, “When I was in my final year of high school and still a child, I was groomed by a celebrity twice my age.” She added, “Chris D’Elia abused his status and fame to lure me in, take advantage, and manipulate me when I was at a vulnerable age.”

“I want any other girls out there to know that they are not alone,” the woman went on noting. “And it is time to get justice for the mental and physical toll he has put us through.”

Responding to the lawsuit was Chris’ spokesperson. “Chris denies these allegations and will vigorously defend himself against them in court,” the spokesperson said at that time.