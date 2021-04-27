China Huarong bonds fall on Fitch downgrade as debts repaid

Article content

SHANGHAI — Offshore bonds issued by subsidiaries of Chinese state-owned bad loan giant China Huarong Asset Management Co fell on Tuesday, after Fitch Ratings downgraded the parent company, even as Huarong companies met deadlines on debt repayment.

Fitch Ratings said late on Monday that it had downgraded the long-term issuer default rating of China Huarong by three notches to ‘BBB’ from ‘A’, due to doubts over the strength of its government backing, leaving the company on watch for potential further downgrades.

“Fitch believes the government sponsor’s indication of support has not been as forthcoming amid China Huarong’s weakness in its offshore funding channel after the company announced a delay in publishing its annual results,” Fitch said.

Fitch said in a statement it had also downgraded notes issued by several Huarong subsidiaries. It cut Huarong’s senior unsecured perpetual notes and legally subordinated perpetual notes by an extra notch, to ‘BB+’ from ‘A-‘, and to ‘BB-‘ from ‘BBB’, respectively, putting them in high-yield territory.

“Because of the downgrade to high-yield from investment grade, some professional investors who link investments with ratings may need to cut their positions,” a Huarong investor told Reuters. “If the other two agencies have similar moves, Huarong bonds could face another round of selloffs.”