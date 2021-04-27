CDC does not see link between heart inflammation and COVID shots By Reuters



By Reuters Staff

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not seen a link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.

“We have not seen a signal and we’ve actually looked intentionally for the signal in the over 200 million doses we’ve given,” Walensky said in a press briefing.

She said the CDC is in touch with the U.S. Department of Defense over its investigation of 14 cases of heart inflammation or myocarditis among people who were vaccinated through the military’s health services.

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday it was examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer (NYSE:)’s COVID-19 vaccine, though it had not yet drawn any conclusions. Most of the cases in Israel were reported among people up to age 30.

Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be expected in the general population.