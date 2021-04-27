Carey Mulligan’s Husband Marcus Mumford Steals Lampshade From 2021 Oscars

WENN

The Marcus and Sons member has apparently taken upon himself to bring home an unexpected souvenir from this year’s Academy Awards after attending the star-studded event with his actress wife.

Marcus Mumford swiped a lampshade as a souvenir from the 2021 Oscars.

The rocker, who is married to actress Carey Mulligan, shared a handful of snaps from the evening on his Instagram page, including what appears to be an Oscars-themed lampshade riding in a van with the pair on their way home.

While he didn’t address his memento, Marcus is seen holding the lampshade in his hands while travelling in the vehicle, with fans assuming he took the ornament for himself.

The Mumford & Sons star also documented some other moments from the night, including how he used Chanel eye patches to prepare for the show.

Carey was nominated for Best Actress for her work in the movie “Promising Young Woman“, however the award went to Frances McDormand for “Nomadland“.

“Promising Young Woman” received five nominations at this year’s Academy Awards including Best Picture. It took home one prize for Best Original Screenplay which was written by director Emerald Fennell.

Meanwhile, although Carey Mulligan lost at the Oscars, she previously won Best Actress at multiple pre-Oscar awards for her onscreen performance. Her accolades included Critics’ Choice Award, Independent Spirit Award, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and National Board of Review.