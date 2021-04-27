Camping World integrates Bitcoin payment By BTC Peers

Matilda Colman
Leading recreational vehicle (RV) brand Camping World Holdings (NYSE:) has made headlines this week after announcing, via an official press release, its decision to begin accepting as payment for RVs and accessories.

The 55-year-old company actively trading on the NYSE in addition to this announcement is partnering with BitPay, one of the world’s leading crypto payment service providers. This consortium will see the RV brand begin accepting not only Bitcoin but and a few other cryptocurrencies as payment for products and services.

Speaking about this innovative yet key decision, the CEO Marcus Lemonis, disclosed that this is another of the brand’s plans to make the selling of RVs easy in a dynamic and digital world.

Camping World will become the second automobile company to integrate Bitcoin as a payment option after Tesla (NASDAQ:), an electric car company announced via a tweet by the CEO last month.

The partnership with BitPay will not only allow the RV company to accept Bitcoin and altcoins but will help them hold these digital assets without reflecting on their [Camping World] balance sheet. Presently, this partnership will take off in World Camping’s Kenosha and Chicago locations but will spread to other locations and the company’s e-commerce stores this summer.

