BP pulls FTSE 100 higher, slide in Aveva caps gains

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by BP after upbeat earnings update, although the gains were capped by a slump in shares of Aveva Group following its CEO’s exit.

The blue-chip index rose 0.1%, with oil major BP Plc gaining 2.8% as its first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year earlier to $2.6 billion.

Its peer Royal Dutch Shell also climbed ahead of its results on April 29.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.3%.

Aveva Group fell 4.1% to the bottom of the index after its Chief Executive Officer Craig Hayman decided to quit.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)