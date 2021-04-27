Bon Jovi ‘Happy’ as It Announces Drive-In Concert Series

Facebook

The group has teamed up with Encore Live for the production company’s Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series to welcome fans back to real live music next month

AceShowbiz –

Bon Jovi have lined up a drive-in experience to welcome fans back to real live music next month (May 2021).

The group has teamed up with Encore Live for the production company’s Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series, and Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates will perform a show that will be beamed to drive-in and outdoor theaters across the world.

Bon Jovi’s show on 22 May follows the Encore Drive-In Nights 2020 series, which featured shows hosted by Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kane Brown.

“Bon Jovi is a global icon and we’re so happy that the band will be launching our 2021 concert season!” Encore Drive-In Nights CEO Walter Kinzie said in a press release. “The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family.

<br />

“There are millions of fans who don’t usually attend live shows, whether it’s because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a completely new way.”

Prior to this, the group honored George Floyd by turning his life into a new song, titled “American Reckoning”. “God damn those eight long minutes/Laying face down in cuff on the ground/ Bystanders pleaded for mercy/ As one cop shoved a kid in the crowd,” Jon Bon Jovi sings. “When did a judge and jury/Become a badge and a knee on these streets?”

He also questions the state of America’s soul as he belts the notes, “America’s on fire/ There’s protests in the streets/ Her conscience has been looted/ And her soul is under siege/ Another mother’s crying as history repeats/ I can’t breathe.”