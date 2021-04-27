BOJ Governor Kuroda’s comments at news conference

Article content

Japan’s central bank maintained its massive stimulus on Tuesday and projected inflation missing its 2% target for years to come, as fresh curbs to combat a spike in COVID-19 cases overshadow the boost to growth from solid global demand.

The Bank of Japan also warned of “high uncertainty” on how much the pandemic could drag on growth, signaling its readiness to keep its money spigot wide open for the foreseeable future.

Following are excerpts from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s comments at his post-meeting news conference, which was conducted in Japanese, as translated by Reuters:

INFLATION TARGET

“According to our models, the cell phone fee cuts are likely to slash CPI by around 0.5% to 1.0% point. If not for this, our inflation forecast would have been higher.

“We will continue to do our utmost to achieve our 2% inflation target. This is something we must accomplish as our mandate is to achieve price stability.”

ON THE BOJ’S DECISION IN MARCH TO ALLOW LONG-TERM YIELDS TO MOVE 50 BASIS POINTS AROUND ITS 0% TARGET

“We expect long-term rates to move around the range we clarified. The BOJ does not plan to intentionally create volatility. We expect yields to move reflecting economic and price developments.”