Blueface Claims His BCG Is No Different Than ‘America’s Next Top Model’ After Cult Allegations

The ‘Thotiana’ rapper defends himself after a viral clip showed girls sleeping in bunk beds at his house, stressing he doesn’t ‘tolerate any sexual conduct between men and women.’

Blueface has fired back at allegations that he’s forming a cult after a video surfaced of multiple women living in his house and sleeping in bunk beds. Catching wind of the defaming reports, the rapper took to Twitter on Monday, April 26 to deny all the claims.

“Wtf is a cult ?” he began his series of tweets addressing the allegations. Claiming that he doesn’t live in the same house with those women who star on his OnlyFans series “Blue Girl Club”, the 24-year-old added, “For those who are curious my show is a 3 week series I move women in from all over the US fly them out to cali put them under one roof I own 2 homes I don’t stay there I take care of all there financial needs while they are here i promote there brands etc we film all day tune in.”

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Michael Porter, also denied any implications of sexual misconduct. “we don’t tolerate any sexual conduct between men and women so the women do tend to grow interest in each other because of this,” he wrote in another tweet. “but they are adults at the end of the day it’s only so much I can control so what they do with each other is apart of the show subscribe rn to see more.”

He went on comparing the girls’ living condition to “America’s Next Top Model” dorm, tweeting, “Americas next top model was on bunk beds but y’all mad at me Man facepalming.” He also used the controversy to promote his show as adding, “Season 2 is wrapping up if you are interested in being a contestant on season 3 follow my Instagram @bluefasebleedem to see when Auditions start.”

Blueface was previously likened to R. Kelly after a viral clip showed him walking through a home with several women in bunk beds. He was heard asking them about their preparation for getting a tattoo of his logo, which is a blue Benjamin Franklin face. “You ready to get your tattoo today? get tattoos or go home,” he said to the women in the video.

Several comments on the video read, “Blueface give me R Kelly vibes,” “Now when blueface is the next R. Kelly I don’t wanna hear nobody saying they didn’t know he was a predator cause the n***a is showing off for y’all atp,” and “Blueface asked those women to get a tattoo of him or leave his home and also has bunkbeds for them to sleep on…. That’s literally a cult..”