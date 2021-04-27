Bitcoin options traders neutral after 28% BTC price dip By Cointelegraph

The popular Crypto Fear & Greed Index reached its lowest level in 12 months, signaling thatinvestors are closer to “extreme fear,” which is a complete reversal from the “extreme greed” level seen on April 18. This indicator gathers data from price volatility, volume change, social media activity, Bitcoin dominance and recent search trends.

(BTC) might have recovered from the $47,000 low seen on April 25, but the subsequent 15% bounce was not enough to bring optimism to the BTC options markets. Even at the present $54,000 level, the price remains 17% below the $64,900 all-time high reached on April 14.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.