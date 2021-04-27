Binance to launch MicroStrategy, Apple and Microsoft stock tokens By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
Top crypto asset exchange Binance has announced it will list three new stock tokens over the coming week, following the launch of tokens tracking the performance of Tesla (NASDAQ:) and Coinbase shares earlier this month.

On Monday, Binance announced it will launch tokenized stock pairings for leading business intelligence firm MicroStrategy (MSTR) in addition to multinational tech firms Apple (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:).