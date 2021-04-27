Home Business Biden’s proposed capital gains tax rise will hit only richest 0.3% By...

Biden’s proposed capital gains tax rise will hit only richest 0.3% By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Biden’s proposed capital gains tax rise will hit only richest 0.3%

Following major sell-offs in cryptocurrency markets amid reports of United States President Joe Biden’s capital gains tax rise proposal last week, the Biden administration defended nearly doubling tax levies for only the “very, very richest.”

A senior Biden administration official claimed that only 0.3% of taxpayers in the U.S. would be affected by higher levies on their investments under the new capital tax plan.