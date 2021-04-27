Badger DAO and RenVM announce launch of BTC-to-Ethereum ‘Badger Bridge’ By Cointelegraph



Badger DAO and RenVM announce launch of BTC-to-Ethereum ‘Badger Bridge’



Decentralized finance protocols Badger DAO and RenVM have announced today the launch of “Badger Bridge,” a Bitcoin-to-Ethereum bridge that will allow (BTC) holders to bring their BTC to and deposit it into yield-bearing vaults, purportedly with a single click.

“The Badger Bridge is the first of its kind to enable users to earn yield on their tokenized Bitcoin immediately, all while transacting within the same app. What used to be an arduous process to obtain yield on your Bitcoin is now just a few short clicks,” reads a blog post from the Badger team. “With the launch of the Bridge within the Badger App, we have taken a significant step towards realizing the Badger mission of being the one-stop shop for users to put their Bitcoin to work.”

