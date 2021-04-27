Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.17% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.17%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.25% or 0.200 points to trade at 3.400 at the close. Meanwhile, United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:) added 4.58% or 0.19 points to end at 4.34 and Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.17% or 0.200 points to 5.000 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:), which fell 12.06% or 0.155 points to trade at 1.130 at the close. Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) declined 7.84% or 0.160 points to end at 1.880 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was down 6.31% or 0.54 points to 8.02.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 720 to 612 and 396 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.25% or 0.200 to 3.400. Shares in Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 7.84% or 0.160 to 1.880. Shares in Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (ASX:) rose to 3-years highs; up 4.17% or 0.200 to 5.000.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 6.03% to 11.510.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.01% or 0.25 to $1779.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.87% or 0.54 to hit $62.45 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.85% or 0.55 to trade at $65.58 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.19% to 0.7784, while AUD/JPY rose 0.02% to 84.31.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 90.940.