Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.17% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.17%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.25% or 0.200 points to trade at 3.400 at the close. Meanwhile, United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:) added 4.58% or 0.19 points to end at 4.34 and Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.17% or 0.200 points to 5.000 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:), which fell 12.06% or 0.155 points to trade at 1.130 at the close. Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) declined 7.84% or 0.160 points to end at 1.880 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was down 6.31% or 0.54 points to 8.02.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 720 to 612 and 396 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.25% or 0.200 to 3.400. Shares in Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 7.84% or 0.160 to 1.880. Shares in Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (ASX:) rose to 3-years highs; up 4.17% or 0.200 to 5.000.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 6.03% to 11.510.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.01% or 0.25 to $1779.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.87% or 0.54 to hit $62.45 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.85% or 0.55 to trade at $65.58 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.19% to 0.7784, while AUD/JPY rose 0.02% to 84.31.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 90.940.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR