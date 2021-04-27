Asian shares, FX muted as virus surge cuts risk taking

Article content

Asian stocks posted small moves and

currencies were flat on Tuesday, as a surge in coronavirus cases

in the region and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting this week

keep investors on edge.

“Regional COVID-19 spikes, foremost in India, signs in

Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Korea, and accompanying curbs could

be mitigating the influence of largely positive data prints,”

analysts at Maybank said, noting the mixed equities performance

in Asia.

Indian equities opened higher, with technology

stocks leading the gains, as investors awaited a slew of

quarterly results later in the day.

The coronavirus crisis in the South Asian country, however,

remained grim even as the daily rise in coronavirus cases

retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but stayed above the

300,000 mark for a sixth straight day.

Thai stocks edged 0.3% higher, while the baht

strengthened 0.2%, even as the government shuttered

parks, gyms and cinemas in Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest

wave of infections, as Thailand reported yet another daily

record of 15 virus deaths.

South Korea’s economic growth beat expectations in the first

quarter, data showed on Tuesday, as global demand surged and the

government maintained support for ailing small businesses. The