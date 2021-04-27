Asian shares, FX muted as virus surge cuts risk taking

Asian stocks posted small moves and

currencies were flat on Tuesday, as a surge in coronavirus cases

in the region and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting this week

keep investors on edge.

“Regional COVID-19 spikes, foremost in India, signs in

Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Korea, and accompanying curbs could

be mitigating the influence of largely positive data prints,”

analysts at Maybank said, noting the mixed equities performance

in Asia.

Indian equities opened higher, with technology

stocks leading the gains, as investors awaited a slew of

quarterly results later in the day.

The coronavirus crisis in the South Asian country, however,

remained grim even as the daily rise in coronavirus cases

retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but stayed above the

300,000 mark for a sixth straight day.

Thai stocks edged 0.3% higher, while the baht

strengthened 0.2%, even as the government shuttered

parks, gyms and cinemas in Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest

wave of infections, as Thailand reported yet another daily

record of 15 virus deaths.

South Korea’s economic growth beat expectations in the first

quarter, data showed on Tuesday, as global demand surged and the

government maintained support for ailing small businesses. The

won traded 0.1% firmer, while the country’s shares

were down 0.3%.

“With growth surging, talk of earlier Bank of Korea

tightening will inevitably pick up, and this could provide some

further support to the Korean won which appreciated today on the

GDP data,” Robert Carnell, regional head of research,

Asia-Pacific from ING Economics wrote in a note.

Investors will likely stay away from making big bets ahead

of the Fed’s meeting later this week, where Chair Jerome

Powell’s is likely to shed light on whether improving economic

conditions warrant a tapering of monetary easing.

Equities in Singapore stood firm at 0.2% a day after

the city-state reported higher-than-expected manufacturing

output for March.

Malaysian shares were an outlier with relatively

larger losses, falling 0.8%, as stocks of palm oil producers and

large glove makers slipped. The nation recorded 2,776 new

COVID-19 cases with 13 deaths on April 26.

Highlights

** Top loser on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index

was Hartalega Holdings Bhd, down 3.40%

** General Engineering PCL was up 29.27% and the

top gainer on Thailand’s SETI

** The biggest gainers in the NSE index were

Hindalco Industries Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0452 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan -0.16 -4.63 -0.3 5.9

China +0.01 +0.66 -0.54 -1.46

India +0.15 -2.06 0.57 4.19

Indonesia -0.09 -3.13 -0.01 -0.25

Malaysia +0.02 -1.83 -0.83 -1.06

Philippines -0.17 -0.83 -0.30 -10.7

8

S.Korea +0.13 -2.30 -0.30 11.63

Singapore -0.09 -0.41 0.15 12.87

Taiwan +0.31 +2.19 -0.06 19.20

Thailand +0.22 -4.40 0.29 7.91

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

