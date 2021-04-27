Apple and Google app stores may need regulation if changes are not made

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris
(Reuters) – Australia’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday regulation may be required to address the significant market power app stores owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ:)’s Google and Apple (NASDAQ:) have if they do not take steps to assuage concerns.
In a digital platforms services inquiry interim report, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said app developers should be allowed to provide customers with alternative payment options and data collected by Google and Apple should be kept separate from their other operations.
