Apple and Google app stores may need regulation if changes are not made – Australian regulator

Australia’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday regulation may be required to address the significant market power app stores owned by Alphabet’s Google and Apple have if they do not take steps to assuage concerns.

In a digital platforms services inquiry interim report, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said app developers should be allowed to provide customers with alternative payment options and data collected by Google and Apple should be kept separate from their other operations. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)