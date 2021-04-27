Anthony Mackie Is the New Captain America in New ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Poster

Marvel Studios

The new poster arrives just days after ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ aired its finale in which fans were offered with the revelation that Sam a.k.a. Falcon will be the next iteration of the iconic Avenger.

Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson has embraced his new role in a new poster for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier“. Released on Monday, April 26, the new individual poster sees Sam being ready to be the new Cap as he poses with Captain America shield.

The picture sees Sam donning a fresh and patriotic super suit while wielding Captain America’s shield alongside his new high-tech wings built by the Wakandans. The new costume is different from Sam’s signature Falcon suit as it features accents and embellishments that will remind people of Chris Evans‘ Captain America.

<br />

Also confirming Sam’s new role was the official Captain America account on Twitter. It changed its banner image and bio section Monday. The bio now simply read, “on your left.”

Fans were loving Sam as the new Captain America with one excited fan writing, “That SPEECH! A Cap for our times. Steve to mock the Nazis (blonde hair, blue eyed superman) by kicking their butts…now Sam to help us see a way to a better America. And both gorgeous <3.” someone else added, “don’t get me wrong, i loved steve rogers as cap, but sam showed us why steve chose him. anthony mackie was perfect in the series and he delivered us the captain america we so badly needed!”

Echoing the sentiment, one person said, “Such a PERFECT passing of the torch series. It was such a great way to see him become Cap in the way he did. Not reluctantly, but proudly, strongly, being the embodiment of what cap stood for and taking it to another level. Love it.” Some others simply noted, “THAT’S RIGHT HE IS.”

For those who don’t keep up with Marvel universe, Steve passed down his Captain America shield in “Avengers: Endgame” after he decided to live out the rest of his life with the love of his life Peggy Carter in the past. As he re-appeared as an elderly man in the current timeline, he gave his shield to Sam. “I’ll do my best,” Sam promised to Steve.