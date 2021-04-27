Ant Group highlights private sector’s role in developing digital yuan By Cointelegraph

Ant Group highlights private sector’s role in developing digital yuan
Major Chinese technology and commerce firms are starting to open up regarding their involvement in developing the digital yuan.
Ant Group and Tencent Holdings (OTC:) revealed the extent of their collaboration with the People’s Bank of China in developing the digital yuan at the Digital China Summit, an annual trade fair in the city of Fuzhou in southeastern Fujian province.
