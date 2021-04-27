‘Another Round’ Director Weighs In on Leonardo DiCaprio Doing English Language Remake

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Thomas Vinterberg, who won Best International Film with the dramedy at the 2021 Oscars, touched many with his acceptance speech which he dedicated to his late daughter.

AceShowbiz –

Thomas Vinterberg’s acclaimed movie “Another Round” is on the fast track for a Hollywood English-language remake a day after it scored the Best International Film prize at the 2021 Oscars.

The project has been picked up by Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Appian Way production company as a possible starring vehicle for “The Revenant” star. He is likely to play the role Mads Mikkelsen took on in the film about four middle-aged teacher friends, who decide to test a theory that life is best lived in a permanent state of mild intoxication.

DiCaprio and his partners outbid Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Nine Stories and Elizabeth Banks for the rights to Vinterberg’s film, according to Deadline.

The director gave one of the most touching acceptance speeches at the Academy Awards when he dedicated the Best International Film win to his late daughter Ida, who was set to play the daughter of Mikkelsen’s character when she was killed in a car crash.

“We wanted to make a film that celebrates life,” the 51-year-old Danish filmmaker said. “We ended up making this movie for her, it’s her monument.” He then gave a shout-out to his late daughter, “You’re part of this miracle. Maybe you’ve been pulling some strings somewhere.”





While news of “Another Round” remake was met with mixed reaction, Vinterberg explained to IndieWire why he looks forward to it. “I’ve seen various interpretations of my work before,” he pointed out. “It’s an interesting artistic thing to see something grow into different versions.”

“Now it’s in the hands of the finest actor you can get and besides being a brilliant actor, he’s made very intelligent choices throughout his career,” the director continued. “I feel there’s a lot of integrity in the choices he’s made. I’m full of hope and curiosity about what they’re up to.”