Anna Duggar Snaps at Hater Questioning Her and Husband Josh’s Financial Status

Instagram

The ’19 Kids and Counting’ alum, who recently announced that she and husband Josh Duggar are expecting their 7th child together, is putting someone in place as the person wonders how she and Josh could even afford having 7 kids.

AceShowbiz –

Anna Duggar is never one to hesitate to clap back at critics. The “19 Kids and Counting” alum, who recently announced that she and husband Josh Duggar are expecting their 7th child together, put someone in place as the person wondered how she and Josh could even afford having 7 kids.

The said person asked the TV personality, “How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?” Not happy with the question, Anna fiercely responded, “Rude much?” She then added, “Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family.”

Anna, however, didn’t detail about what exactly Josh’s job is. However, his LinkedIn profile shows that Josh most recently worked as the Executive Director of FRC Action from 2013 to 2015. The group, meanwhile, was described as a political affiliate of the Protestant activist organization known as the Family Research Council. He, however, reportedly quit the job in 2015 over accusations that he molested several underage girls when he was a teen.

Of the scandal, Josh said in an interview with PEOPLE, “I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret.” Despite that, Anna stays by his side as she wished him well in her message for him on their 11th anniversary back in 2019. “The joys we’ve experienced together have far surpassed the shadows of sorrow we’ve walked through,” she wrote at the time. “I love you so much Joshua and look forward to growing old together! (Gotta admit though…being young together is pretty fun too!).”

Jinger Duggar also weighed in on her brother’s scandal. “It was one of the hardest times of our lives,” the 27-year-old told Us Weekly. “It’s in those times where it’s not popular to be your friend, seeing how they responded really showed us the love of Christ through them and through their friendships. I think that was something that stood out to me and I saw the friends who came so close and were like, ‘Hey, I’ll just sit with you,’ ‘I’ll bring you a meal or hang out with you if you want to.’ In those times I thought, ‘Man, that really meant the most.’ ”

Jinger added that “our family was way closer because of that, and in spite of that, I guess you’d say.” She went on say, “I will never forget how I felt in that moment. And I think even everything that happens in our lives — because we’re in the public eye — it makes it more challenging because then it’s not just dealing with these things inwardly, but you have to give an answer to the world. That makes it a much tougher thing to walk through.”