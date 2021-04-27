Anna Duggar Defended by Fans After Critic Asked How She and Husband Josh Can Afford 7 Kids

Instagram

The ‘Counting On’ star, who is pregnant with baby No. 7, has also offered a clap back at the question as she stresses that her husband Josh Duggar is ‘a hard worker’ and provides well for their family.

Anna Duggar has found supports in her fans. Shortly after the “Counting On” star offered a clap back to a critic questioning how she and her husband can afford raising big family in response to her seventh pregnancy announcement, a number of her fans rallied behind her.

The 32-year-old first made public that she is expecting baby No. 7 with Josh Duggar via Instagram on Friday, April 23. While many congratulated her, one user in particular poked into her family’s financial situation. In the comment section of her post, the critic asked two burning questions, “How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?”

In return, Anna gave a clear and brief response to the unsolicited inquiries. “Yes, my husband is a diligent worker,” she replied. Though she didn’t offer any explanation about her husband’s job or career, she stressed that he “provides well for our family.”

Despite Anna’s clap back, there were still others who pointed out that having seven children is “too much,” leading some of her fans to defend her. “Why should it matter to anyone but this family how many kids they have?” one fan asked in retaliation, while another stated, “If they can afford them…have as many as they want. That’s my opinion.”

In Friday’s post, Anna shared a video of themselves being doused in pink confetti during gender reveal event. “It’s a GIRL!!!!!” she exclaimed in the caption. “We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!” She and Josh, whom she married in 2008, are also parents to Mackenzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

The Duggar family has joined the couple in rejoicing over the baby news. Joy-Anna Duggar gleefully declared in the comment section, “Another girl!!! congratulations!!!” Jana Duggar chimed in, “So excited for you all!”

Back in 2015, Anna’s husband Josh reportedly quit his job as the Executive Director of FRC Action after facing allegations that he molested five underage girls when he was a teenager. The scandal was brought to attention when a police report from 2006 resurfaced. The 33-year-old told PEOPLE at the time, “I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret.” He was not charged.

Anna stayed by Josh’s side. In 2019, she wished him a happy 11th anniversary and reflected on their past difficulties. “The joys we’ve experienced together have far surpassed the shadows of sorrow we’ve walked through,” she gushed. “I love you so much Joshua and look forward to growing old together! [Gotta admit though…being young together is pretty fun too!].”