Amgen Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Amgen Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1



Investing.com – Amgen (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Amgen announced earnings per share of $3.7 on revenue of $5.9B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.03 on revenue of $6.27B.

Amgen shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.79% from its 52 week high of $276.69 set on January 28. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 11.04% from the start of the year.

Amgen shares lost 4.56% in after-hours trade following the report.

Amgen follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Amgen’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar