AMD Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – AMD reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

AMD announced earnings per share of $0.52 on revenue of $3.45B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.4357 on revenue of $3.18B.

AMD shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.11% from its 52 week high of $99.21 set on January 11. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 11.04% from the start of the year.

AMD shares gained 3.27% in after-hours trade following the report.

AMD follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

AMD’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $26.29 on revenue of $55.31B, compared to forecast for EPS of $15.71 on revenue of $51.36B.

