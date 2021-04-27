Altcoins hit new highs after bulls kick Bitcoin price back above $50K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Altcoins hit new highs after bulls kick Bitcoin price back above $50K

Cryptocurrency investors breathed a sigh of relief on April 26 as the sharp reversal in the price of (BTC) was accompanied by a marketwide recovery that has a majority of altcoins seeing green. It’s likely that the breakout was aided by bullish assessments from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) analysts and PayPal’s announcement that demand for purchasing cryptocurrencies had surpassed expectations.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that after bouncing off a low near $47,000, Bitcoin roared back above the $50,000 support level and climbed above $53,500, while Ether (ETH) reclaimed $2,500.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Mean transaction fees on the Bitcoin network. Source: Glassnode
Miner net position change. Source: Glassnode
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360