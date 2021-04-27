Alphabet A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Alphabet A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Alphabet A (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Alphabet A announced earnings per share of $26.29 on revenue of $55.31B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $15.66 on revenue of $51.36B.

Alphabet A shares are up 30% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.44% from its 52 week high of $2,324.53 set on April 26. They are outperforming the which is up 8.32% from the start of the year.

Alphabet A shares gained 5.02% in after-hours trade following the report.

Alphabet A follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Alphabet A’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

Taiwan Semiconductor had beat expectations on April 14 with first quarter EPS of $0.9497 on revenue of $12.77B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9247 on revenue of $12.78B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar