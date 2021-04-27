Alphabet A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Alphabet A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1
Investing.com – Alphabet A (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Alphabet A announced earnings per share of $26.29 on revenue of $55.31B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $15.66 on revenue of $51.36B.
Alphabet A shares are up 30% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.44% from its 52 week high of $2,324.53 set on April 26. They are outperforming the which is up 8.32% from the start of the year.
Alphabet A shares gained 5.02% in after-hours trade following the report.
Alphabet A follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
Alphabet A’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.
Taiwan Semiconductor had beat expectations on April 14 with first quarter EPS of $0.9497 on revenue of $12.77B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9247 on revenue of $12.78B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.