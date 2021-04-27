ABB: Q1 2021 Results | Financial Post

“After a busy year of creating the right set-up for the Group, we are now starting to show the real potential of our underlying businesses. Through greater accountability, transparency and speed, we increasingly create value for our stakeholders.”

Björn Rosengren

CEO

CEO summary

Market activity continued to recover from its lowest point during the summer 2020. Demand was especially strong in the short-cycle business, beyond our expectations. The increased customer activity, in combination with the impact from previously implemented cost measures, resulted in double-digit growth in Operational EBITA, and a very high first quarter margin of 13.8%. I am pleased to see good performance also in cash flow, which was high for a first quarter at $523 million. That said, while there was no material impact on results in the period, the progressively tighter supply of certain components such as semiconductors and plastics, is a concern. We anticipate prolonged delivery lead-times to customers in parts of our businesses in the coming quarter. On a separate note, we made the important launch of our new collaborative robot families. Through this expansion of our offering, we aim to unlock customer groups with currently a low level of automation.

In total, we registered order growth of 6% (1% comparable), supported by a broad recovery in most of our short-cycle businesses. To some extent, demand is likely to have been driven by a stock build-up related to supply chain concerns. On the downside, growth was hampered by a weak development in the cruising and oil & gas segments – albeit initial signs of stabilization were noted. Overall, orders increased slightly in Europe and AMEA, with the latter supported by a stellar growth in China. Underlying business momentum improved in the Americas, driven by the US, although the region faced high comparable numbers in the previous period, which put pressure on growth rates.

I am pleased about the progress toward our 2023 margin target, with all business areas increasing operational EBITA margin by more than 100 basis points. That said, we are taking actions to further improve operational performance in Process Automation, which should also benefit from an anticipated improvement in end markets during the latter part of the year.

We made good progress with the divestment process for the three previously announced divisions and I expect us to sign the first deal during the second half of the year. Furthermore, we have turned our E-mobility business into a separate division and initiated a carve out into a separate legal structure. These steps will allow us to prepare for a possible public listing, creating a platform for accelerated growth and value creation in this business.