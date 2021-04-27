Aave v2 launches liquidity mining program targeting stablecoin borrowers By Cointelegraph

Aave v2 launches liquidity mining program targeting stablecoin borrowers
Aave has launched liquidity mining incentives for its v2 protocol, paying out governance token rewards exceeding 20% to users who borrow stablecoins.
At the time of writing, users who deposit stablecoins into the protocol can earn an addition yield of between 4.78% and 13.49% on top of their regular gains in the form of staked AAVE (stkAAVE) tokens. Wrapped deposits are also paying an extra 4.59%, while Ether deposits are garnering 2.11% in rewards.
