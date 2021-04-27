’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jenny and Sumit ‘Doing Okay’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Instagram

Having stayed in India for over a year now, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh inform their fans through Instagram that they contracted the virus as the country experienced a spike in its coronavirus case.

AceShowbiz –

India has been hit with huge rise of coronavirus cases after millions attended a Hindu festival in early April. Unfortunately, “90 Day Fiance” stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who are living in the country, are among those contracting the virus. They have since given fans an update on their condition.

On Tuesday, April 27, the TLC couple confirmed that they tested positive for COVID-19 through a post on their Instagram account. “Thank you all for praying for us. Thank you all for hoping best for us and for wishing us good health and stay safe,” they shared. “Sorry to inform you all that we both are Covid positive. We are doing okay and hoping to recover asap.”

<br />

Jenny has been staying in Sumit’s native country for over a year now. When making appearance on “90 Day Bares All” in January, the 62-year-old talked about how the virus affected her life there. “When the pandemic hit, they shut the borders, then no flights in, no flights out. So, I just apply for an extension every month,” she said.

“So, that’s the way I’ve been doing it, every month, new extension,” the Palm Springs, California native added. “My [travel] visa can expire and if they don’t want to extend it, that’s when I’m probably going to have to leave the country.”

Sumit and Jenny, who first appeared in season 1 of “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way”, have been updating fans about their love via Instagram. On April 2, they shared an outdoor photo of them, adding a note that read, “Our love is way stronger than you think. ”

The two have not yet tied the knot. 33-year-old Sumit has reportedly been asking for his parents’ approval since they have objection over their 29-year age difference. On the issue, Jenny said in the season 2 finale, “Just let your son be happy. It’s not the end of the world. It’s ridiculous. There’s way worse things in life than this.”