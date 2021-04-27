5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week as greed and leverage get ‘flushed out’ By Cointelegraph

Home Business 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week as greed and leverage...

Matilda Colman
(BTC) is keeping bulls and bears guessing as it opens a new weekly candle in the green, heading away from $50,000.

After an uneventful but uninspiring weekend, has begun Monday by reclaiming $53,000 for the first time since Thursday. What could lie in store?

BTC/USD 1-week candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
7-day average Bitcoin hash rate. Source: Blockchain.com