3M beat sales estimates on pandemic-driven demand for personal safety products By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

© Reuters. The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company 3M

(Reuters) -3M Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as people bought more personal safety products to stave off potential coronavirus infection.

The company’s N95 masks, which provide a high level of filtration against airborne contaminants, as well as its home improvement and general cleaning equipment have been in high demand as the world continues to fight the new coronavirus.

Sales in the company’s safety and industrial unit jumped 13.7% to $3.3 billion in the quarter ended March 31.

Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.62 billion, or $2.77 per share, from $1.31 billion or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 9.6% to $8.85 billion, beating analysts’ average expectation of $8.47 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR