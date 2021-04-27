3 Downgraded Stocks to Avoid By StockNews



Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:), Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:) are 3 stocks recently downgraded by the POWR Ratings. Patrick Ryan explains why investors should avoid these stocks.The POWR Ratings have been calculated, highlighting stocks that are worthy of an upgrade to Buy, Strong Buy, Sell, and Strong Sell. A few stocks have been downgraded to Strong Sells in the latest update. However, plenty of stock market analysts insist the market’s bull run might finally be running out of steam.

Even if you believe the market is headed higher, it is in your interest to keep close track of stocks that are showing signs of distribution and deteriorating on a fundamental basis. Savvy investors will consider reducing the size of their position in stocks that have been downgraded in the POWR Ratings, and more aggressive traders may consider shorting these stocks.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at three stocks recently downgraded in the POWR Ratings: Greenlane Holdings (GNLN), Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), and Summit Hotel Properties (INN).

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)

