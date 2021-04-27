3 Downgraded Stocks to Avoid By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. 3 Downgraded Stocks to Avoid

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:), Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:) are 3 stocks recently downgraded by the POWR Ratings. Patrick Ryan explains why investors should avoid these stocks.The POWR Ratings have been calculated, highlighting stocks that are worthy of an upgrade to Buy, Strong Buy, Sell, and Strong Sell. A few stocks have been downgraded to Strong Sells in the latest update. However, plenty of stock market analysts insist the market’s bull run might finally be running out of steam.
Even if you believe the market is headed higher, it is in your interest to keep close track of stocks that are showing signs of distribution and deteriorating on a fundamental basis. Savvy investors will consider reducing the size of their position in stocks that have been downgraded in the POWR Ratings, and more aggressive traders may consider shorting these stocks.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at three stocks recently downgraded in the POWR Ratings: Greenlane Holdings (GNLN), Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), and Summit Hotel Properties (INN).

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR