1inch launches mobile wallet on Apple iOS By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

1inch launches mobile wallet on Apple iOS

Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch launched its wallet on Apple (NASDAQ:) iOS Tuesday, allowing users to swap tokens on their mobile devices.

The new wallet brings all the advantages of the 1inch Network to mobile users, allowing traders to instantly swap tokens at lower rates. The iOS wallet also supports so-called “stealth transactions” within the network. Stealth transactions ensure that transactions are hidden from third parties, which 1inch claims can reduce the risk of front-running.