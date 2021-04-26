ZIVO Bioscience Announces US Patent Office Notice of Allowance for Administration of Proprietary Algal Biomass to Support Immune Health

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of nutritional/nutraceutical product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, announces today the US Patent Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for the use of the company’s proprietary algal biomass product to promote a healthy immune response for use in dairy cattle. Follow-on patent filings for other animal species and humans are in process.

This new patent allowance protects a nutritionally based approach that involves the administration of the Company’s proprietary algal culture in the form of extracts, supernatants and dried biomass to support and promote a robust and healthy immune response. However, the path of discovery, validation and optimization for bovine use began much earlier with a series of in vitro experiments to determine the nutritional interactions and benefits exhibited by the algal culture generally. The cells and tissues used for these in vitro experiments were both human and animal because basic metabolic pathways are similar across species and the particular methods and models to conduct these in vitro experiments are well-documented and repeatable. Bovine applications were the first to be studied extensively and therefore the first of several patent applications filed for these particular health and nutrition benefits.

With respect to immune health specifically, ZIVO scientists have observed lasting improvements in the immune health of young animals as well as in adults when its products are included in feed.

The various in vitro and in vivo studies conducted over the years also support the use of the Company’s naturally derived products in nutraceuticals and functional foods for human consumption, as well. Prior research using mouse and dog in vitro, in vivo and ex vivo studies has shown the Company’s products may also be effective in addressing joint stiffness and documented that ZIVO nutritional products significantly outperformed glucosamine chondroitin, a leading ingredient in joint health supplements for humans and animals.

According to Bill Pfund, Vice-President for Research & Development, “This patent, the patents to follow and the underlying portfolio of scientific research, as well as GRAS affirmation, suggest that ZIVO is well-positioned in the functional food and nutraceutical ingredient sectors with its novel, algae-based bioproducts as demand for plant-based compounds that boost immune, joint and general health continues to grow rapidly.”

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding the timing and extent of product launch and commercialization of our products, business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, plans for product applications and product development, including the potential for ZIVO’s product candidate to be a viable alternative growth promoter in healthy birds and the potential for reduction of pathogenic contamination of poultry products entering the human food supply, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although ZIVO believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; the timing and likelihood that the USPTO will grant ZIVO the final patent and potential future patents related to human use; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

