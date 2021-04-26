XRP Soars 30% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Soars 30% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.28316 by 17:42 (21:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 30.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $57.61713B, or 2.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.01794 to $1.34812 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 7.27%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.89285B or 9.12% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8937 to $1.4624 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 61.00% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $53,344.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 12.05% on the day.

was trading at $2,478.32 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 12.00%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $990.12905B or 50.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $282.80671B or 14.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.