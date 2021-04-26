XRP Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.31546 by 14:34 (18:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 20.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $58.96901B, or 2.93% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.01794 to $1.31546 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.55%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.20835B or 8.41% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8937 to $1.4624 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 60.02% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,244.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 9.20% on the day.

was trading at $2,499.37 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.70%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,013.08935B or 50.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $288.41265B or 14.35% of the total cryptocurrency market value.