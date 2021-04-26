XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.15659 by 01:59 (05:59 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.22% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $51.46781B, or 2.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.01794 to $1.15752 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 25.21%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.41794B or 6.67% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8937 to $1.4624 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 64.85% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $52,550.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.65% on the day.

was trading at $2,470.85 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 12.45%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $978.75582B or 50.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $283.82858B or 14.56% of the total cryptocurrency market value.