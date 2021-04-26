White House says capital gains tax would hit 0.3% of taxpayers By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s forthcoming capital gains tax hike proposal would affect only a 0.3% sliver of U.S. taxpayers, a top economic aide said on Monday.
Brian Deese, who runs Biden’s policy-writing National Economic Council, said the soon-to-be-announced tax hike proposal would only apply to people who make more than $1 million, or about 500,000 households.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.