Which Internet of Things (IoT) Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Splunk vs. PTC: Which Internet of Things (IoT) Stock is a Better Buy?



The Internet of Things (IoT) has become an ecosystem where analytical tools, cloud-based solutions and software are integrated to enable businesses to function efficiently. With more enterprises investing in IoT devices to deliver solutions that will power the digitally connected future, leading software companies Splunk (NASDAQ:) and PTC (NASDAQ:) are poised to grow in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Splunk Inc . (SPLK) and PTC Inc. (PTC) are two leading computer software and services companies operating in the United States. SPLK offers Splunk Platform, Splunk IT Solutions, Ecosystem Solutions, and other interfaces that enable its ecosystem. PTC provides ThingWorx, an IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) platform, that allows customers to address the digital transformation of their operations, products, and services.

At the epicenter of the digital revolution stands the Internet of Things (IoT), which is now influencing everything from people’s personal lives to how enterprises operate across all industries. With the rapid adoption of trending technologies, such as Big Data, cloud solutions and AI, organizations are eager to integrate IoT into their processes. Because the demand for data collection and analysis through IoT devices is skyrocketing, SPLK and PTC are well positioned to generate strong momentum.

PTC has gained 129% over the past year, while SPLK has returned 1.2% over the same period. Also, in terms of their past month’s performance, PTC is the clear winner with 13.5% gains versus SPLK’s negative returns. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Continue reading on StockNews