Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:) is a Canadian cannabis company that is grappling with big losses and decelerating top-line growth. In contrast, U.S.-based cannabis enterprise (CURLF) has enjoyed strong sales, allowing it to consistently post positive EBITDA. The important question now is which of these stocks has better prospects. Read on.Two year ago, Canopy Growth (CGC) was a pot stock to watch after Canada legalized cannabis at the federal level for medical and recreational use. However, since the start of 2019, shares of Canopy Growth have been range bound and have grossly underperformed the broader market. The company has returned just 2% over this period. In comparison, U.S.-based Curaleaf (CURLF) has seen its stock price more than triple since January 2019.

Smiths Falls, Canada-based Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), grows and sells medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., (OTC:), which is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments: Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. Its Cannabis Operations segment produces and sells cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. Its Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

