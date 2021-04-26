Wall Street Opens Higher Ahead of Fed, Tech Earnings Deluge; Dow up By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened the week higher, ahead of what’s likely to be a busy few days dominated by the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting and the first-quarter earnings of the U.S.’s biggest tech companies.

By 9:45 AM ET (1445 GMT), the was up 100 points, or 0.3%, at 34,144 points. The and the were up in parallel.

Notable among early gainers were airline stocks, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the New York Times that the EU is likely to allow fully-vaccinated U.S. travelers into the bloc, although she didn’t give a precise timeline. American Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.6%, while Delta stock rose 2.0% and United Airlines stock was up 1.0%,

Among the underperformers, Moderna (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.0% after U.S. regulators said they would lift the temporary advisories warning against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine at the weekend.