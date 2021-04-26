Wall Street edges higher on Tesla boost ahead of big tech earnings

Article content

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday as Tesla shares gained ahead of the electric-car maker’s earnings report, which would kick off this week’s results from heavyweight technology companies.

Tesla Inc rose 1.1% as analysts expect the company to report a rise in first-quarter revenue when it reports after markets close following record deliveries during the period.

About 40% of the S&P 500’s market cap report from Tuesday through Thursday, including tech and related heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. Shares of the companies were mixed in early trading.

“The market is in a holding pattern waiting for big-tech earnings. We could see a bifurcated result in tech earnings with ad providers like Facebook and Google doing very well, while Apple coming up against very tough comparison year-on-year,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC, New York.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with financials gaining the most, while defensive utilities and consumer staples led declines.

Of the 123 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, 85.4% have topped analysts’ earnings estimates, with Refinitiv IBES data now predicting a 33.9% jump in profit growth.