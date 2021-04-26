Viterra to build world’s biggest canola-crushing plant in Regina with eye to fuel market

Interest in turning oilseeds into renewable fuel is stoking already strong demand

WINNIPEG — Private agribusiness Viterra Inc said on Monday that it will build the world’s biggest canola-crushing plant at Regina, Saskatchewan, and open it in late 2024, as interest in turning oilseeds into renewable fuel stokes already strong demand.

Rivals Cargill Inc and Richardson International also announced plans recently to build plants in the same Canadian province, with canola futures hitting record highs. U.S. soybean-crushing capacity is also increasing.

Rotterdam-based Viterra said its new plant will crush up to 2.5 million tonnes of canola per year, eclipsing Richardson’s plan.

Viterra, owned by commodity trader Glencore PLC, and Canadian pension managers CPP Investments and British Columbia Investment Management Corp, did not disclose the plant’s cost.

Canada is the biggest global producer and exporter of canola, a variant of rapeseed, that crushers process into oil and meal. Canola oil is used in salad dressings and other foods, and refiners plan to also produce renewable diesel, a clean-burning fuel, from it.