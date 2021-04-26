Virtual Amnesia dancefloor launches on Decentraland By Cointelegraph

Ibiza without Ibiza: Virtual Amnesia dancefloor launches on Decentraland
The coronavirus pandemic has boosted the virtual entertainment industry and provided an opening for blockchain-based ventures to tie leisure to the expanding market for nonfungible tokens.
On Monday, community-owned metaverse casino Decentral Games and veteran Ibiza club Amnesia announced their new partnership and launch of two virtual Amnesia dancefloors, dubbed “Amnesia Experience” and “Amnesia Hype.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.