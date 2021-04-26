Venezuela’s socialist-held congress to ratify ‘anti-blockade’ law, official says

Article content

CARACAS — Venezuela’s socialist-held National Assembly will ratify a law passed last year by a separate legislative body that let the government confidentially sign deals with private firms because of U.S. sanctions, congressional chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday.

The “anti-blockade” bill was passed last October by the National Constituent Assembly, a parallel legislature that was dissolved last year after allies of President Nicolas Maduro won control of the National Assembly, previously held by the opposition.

Sources told Reuters at the time that the main purpose of the law was to attract greater private investment in the OPEC nation’s crucial oil sector, using confidentiality to shield partners from potential U.S. sanctions. Washington blacklisted state oil company PDVSA in 2019 to try to oust Maduro.

“The anti-blockade law grants much more security to investors that feel worried in some way due to the conditions derived from the sanctions and the blockade,” Rodriguez told Reuters in an interview from the legislative palace.

“Without a doubt, that will generate more dynamism in private capital in oil investment,” Rodriguez said.

Venezuela’s crude output has collapsed in recent years due to underinvestment and mismanagement at PDVSA, whose full name is Petroleos de Venezuela, and, more recently, U.S. sanctions. The opposition has long argued that the country’s hydrocarbons law should be reformed to boost private investment.