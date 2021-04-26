Venezuela keen on J&J vaccine but seeks details on side effects, official says

Article content

CARACAS — Venezuela is interested in acquiring the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for its inoculation campaign, parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday, adding that authorities want to know more about its side effects.

The COVAX global vaccine program has set aside doses of the AstraZeneca shot for Venezuela, but the government of President Nicolas Maduro blocked its use after reports of rare but serious blood clots led some European nations to temporarily stop delivering it.

Though similar rare side effects have also emerged in association with the J&J shot, it offers a lower cost and easier logistics than other vaccines because it is administered in a single dose, he said.

“There was a certain amount of noise with respect to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that is the vaccine we are looking for at the moment,” Rodriguez said during an interview in the legislative palace. “We have to wait to see what the studies say.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week recommended resuming use of the J&J shot after a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots.

Venezuela’s government for months held talks with advisers to opposition leader Juan Guaido about paying for COVAX using funds frozen in the United States as part of Washington’s sanctions against Maduro’s government.