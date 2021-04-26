U.S. to launch review of Louisville, Kentucky, police-ABC News By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Louisville Police officers stand guard as demonstrators march during a peaceful protest after a grand jury decided not to bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Monday plans to announce it is launching a review of the Louisville, Kentucky, Police Department, marking the start of a second such investigation in less than a week, ABC News reported, citing a source.

Five days earlier, the DOJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland launched a similar sweeping investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department after its former officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

Police in Louisville last year shot dead Breonna Taylor in her home during a botched raid. The deaths of Floyd and Taylor, both of whom were Black, helped spark nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.