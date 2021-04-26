U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.18% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.18%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.18%, while the index added 0.22%, and the index gained 0.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were American Express Company (NYSE:), which rose 4.16% or 6.01 points to trade at 150.34 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 1.28% or 3.06 points to end at 241.44 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.23% or 4.17 points to 343.52 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:), which fell 2.00% or 2.68 points to trade at 131.26 at the close. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) declined 1.49% or 0.81 points to end at 53.66 and Walmart Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.42% or 1.99 points to 137.91.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) which rose 6.87% to 39.05, Albemarle Corp (NYSE:) which was up 5.79% to settle at 170.57 and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.91% to close at 71.41.

The worst performers were TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.39% to 48.75 in late trade, Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:) which lost 3.32% to settle at 57.10 and Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was down 2.85% to 36.53 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:) which rose 101.39% to 8.70, Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 47.13% to settle at 26.4400 and Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 31.05% to close at 172.70.

The worst performers were Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 11.07% to 99.01 in late trade, Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 9.62% to settle at 4.0400 and BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 8.46% to 13.31 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1953 to 1120 and 114 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2251 rose and 971 declined, while 85 ended unchanged.

Shares in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.87% or 2.51 to 39.05. Shares in American Express Company (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.16% or 6.01 to 150.34. Shares in Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 47.13% or 8.4700 to 26.4400. Shares in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 31.05% or 40.92 to 172.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 1.79% to 17.64.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.18% or 3.25 to $1781.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.31% or 0.19 to hit $61.95 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.46% or 0.30 to trade at $65.12 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.07% to 1.2090, while USD/JPY rose 0.17% to 108.09.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 90.782.