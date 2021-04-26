Home Business U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down...

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.18% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.18%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.18%, while the index added 0.22%, and the index gained 0.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were American Express Company (NYSE:), which rose 4.16% or 6.01 points to trade at 150.34 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 1.28% or 3.06 points to end at 241.44 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.23% or 4.17 points to 343.52 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:), which fell 2.00% or 2.68 points to trade at 131.26 at the close. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) declined 1.49% or 0.81 points to end at 53.66 and Walmart Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.42% or 1.99 points to 137.91.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) which rose 6.87% to 39.05, Albemarle Corp (NYSE:) which was up 5.79% to settle at 170.57 and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.91% to close at 71.41.

The worst performers were TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.39% to 48.75 in late trade, Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:) which lost 3.32% to settle at 57.10 and Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was down 2.85% to 36.53 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:) which rose 101.39% to 8.70, Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 47.13% to settle at 26.4400 and Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 31.05% to close at 172.70.

The worst performers were Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 11.07% to 99.01 in late trade, Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 9.62% to settle at 4.0400 and BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 8.46% to 13.31 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1953 to 1120 and 114 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2251 rose and 971 declined, while 85 ended unchanged.

Shares in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.87% or 2.51 to 39.05. Shares in American Express Company (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.16% or 6.01 to 150.34. Shares in Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 47.13% or 8.4700 to 26.4400. Shares in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 31.05% or 40.92 to 172.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 1.79% to 17.64.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.18% or 3.25 to $1781.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.31% or 0.19 to hit $61.95 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.46% or 0.30 to trade at $65.12 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.07% to 1.2090, while USD/JPY rose 0.17% to 108.09.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 90.782.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©